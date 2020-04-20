Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New Apple rumor pegs new AirPods to launch in May

Rumors have hinted that three new AirPods models are in the works but it's unclear which will launch in May

Apr 20, 2020

The iPhone remains incredibly popular among smartphone users around the world. Those invested in the Apple ecosystem tend to stay with Apple products. Sticking with the Apple ecosystem is particularly true with earbuds since modern iPhone models lack a headphone port. A new rumor has surfaced that claims Apple will be launching refreshed AirPods in May.

Rumors suggest that there will be several new models (not pictured) added to the AirPods lineup, including the "AirPods Pro Lite," the "AirPods X Generation," and the over-ear headphones that have long been rumored to slot into the line. These devices were expected to have launched in March, but the coronavirus pandemic has delayed that. The new rumor started with Jon Prosser, a leaker with a history of accuracy with things related to Apple.

Prosser says that the new AirPods that were supposed to have launched in March are now ready to go. He says that they will probably launch alongside the new MacBook Pro next month. Prosser doesn't get specific on which version of the AirPods he is talking about in his tweet. There's a chance he could mean all of the rumored new models.

The most likely AirPods product launch next month would be the AirPods Pro Lite version. There is no indication of what sort of features those earphones might offer, but the name seems to suggest a cheaper version of the existing AirPods Pro headphones. Past rumors suggested that the new earphones would enter mass production late in Q1 2020. Apple currently has the best-selling earbuds on the market, with analysts expecting it to sell 100 million AirPods units in 2020. Apple has the best-selling wireless earbuds on the market, followed by Xiaomi in second place, and Samsung in third.

NEWS SOURCE:appleinsider.com
