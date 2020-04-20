Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Facebook to release 'Facebook Gaming' app, here's when you can get it

Facebook is about to release it's own 'Facebook Gaming' app, and here's when you can download it

Jak Connor | Apr 20, 2020 at 01:04 am CDT (1 min, 5 secs time to read)

Facebook is still trying to do it's best to compete with video game streaming giant Twitch, and its new weapon against the Amazon-owned streaming platform is a dedicated app.

Facebook has recently spoken to the New York Times, and has announced that it will be released a new app dedicated to gaming, and more specifically - live streaming. This app will be releasing on April 20th, and it will include some casual games users can play, but it will mostly be funneling users to live streamers who are streaming on Facebook. It will also be encouraging people to take up live streaming on mobile.

This new app from Facebook will also not include in ads, which is a massive bonus for viewers. Instead, the app will rely on viewer "stars", which is basically Facebook's version of Twitch bits. At the moment, the app will be rolled out to Android devices on April 20th, and the iOS version is currently undergoing approval from Apple, so once that is given the thumbs up, it will be released on the App Store for download.

