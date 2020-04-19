Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Dino Crisis returns with new RE3 Remake dinosaur mod

DIno Crisis is (kind of) back with this new Resident Evil 3 Remake mod

Derek Strickland | Apr 19, 2020 at 01:32 pm CDT (1 min, 12 secs time to read)

If Capcom won't make it, then modders will: Dino Crisis invades Raccoon City with this new Resident Evil 3 Remake mod.

This new RE3 mod isn't exactly Dino Crisis, but it's the next best thing. The Dino Evil 3 mod over at Nexus Mods turns Jill into Regina, complete with signature fiery red hair and machete, and turns every enemy in the game into a dinosaur.

The monster swap, which was made possible by modder FluffyQuack, essentially transforms enemies into hunter betas with a different skin. The dino skin is kinda funny (those huge hips!) but it's a great effort and we'd try it out if we had RE3 on PC (we reviewed it on PS4).

Fans are still holding out for a Dino Crisis re-release, remaster, or godforbid a full-on remake. But the IP might be the last series Capcom chooses for this kind of dramatic re-envisioning. Resident Evil is Capcom's best-selling franchise of all time so remakes make sense, but Dino Crisis has only sold 4.4 million copies across 13 releases, just putting it ahead of the old-school classic Ghost n' Goblins.

