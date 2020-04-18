Resident Evil 3 Review: Jill's Thrills, Spills, and Zombie Kills

Developer: Capcom (in association with M-Two)

Publisher: Capcom

Release Date: April 3, 2020

Platform: PS4 (reviewed), Xbox One, PC

MSRP: $59.99

Genre: Survival Horror, Shooter, Action

What it is

High-octane thrill-ride third-person shooter with heavy emphasis on action, ridiculous cinematics, and a comic-book heroism.

What it isn't

It's not RE2 Remake. It's not a purely authentic remake of RE3 Nemesis, either. The scary ambiance and terrifying, claustrophobic environs are still there, but the game feels less threatening because you can chew through everything with powerful guns. It's much faster paced and very cinematic.

Playtime: 4 hours 25 minutes

Here's a good analogy that pretty much sums it up: if RE2 Remake is Alien, then RE3 Remake is Aliens. RE2 was the horror movie released right in time for Halloween, and RE3 is the summer popcorn flick.

At its heart, RE3 Remake is more like a movie than it is a game. But it's still quite interactive even if you spend a lot of time watching cinematic scenes.

Jill's adventure is more like Lethal Weapon, Planet Terror, and Last Action Hero combined into one explosive package. It's much more condensed (which is something I quite like), and it creates some bold over-the-top scenes that must've been a blast to make.

In one scene, Jill revs up a muscle car on the top of a roof and smashes into Nemesis, flying off the edge and smashing to the ground. Jill, unharmed by the daring feat, shrugs off what should've been many broken bones worth of injuries and keeps going.

In another scene, Jill hangs off the edge of a window cleaner scaffold and is yanked around crazily like a ragdoll, and then falls right on her back. She deftly moves out of the way before the scaffold can crush her alive (of course).

One of my favorite sequences is when Nemesis shoots a rocket at the giant mascot of Toy Uncle, Raccoon City's local toy shop (which happens to sell Mega Man figures). The cyclopean mascot's head blows off and comes rolling down at Jill, and she must run away from it, Indiana Jones-style. It's absurd, ridiculous, and plain fun.

In a very real sense, Resident Evil 3 Remake feels more grindhouse than it does macabre. It's not meant to really shock you. It's meant to thrill, meant to dazzle with explosions, and meant to keep you engaged.

There's a playfulness about the game as if it doesn't want to take itself too seriously. Yes, the story beats are there-Umbrella Corporation is evil, the zombie outbreak is destroying the city, etc.--but its tone is more of a shlocky action-horror film than a heart-racing cerebral experience.

A lot of the sequences are somewhat predictable, but sometimes the game will throw you a curveball that you're excited to catch. The grisly gore is there, as is the city on fire, and people are still being eaten alive, but it's a lot less dire this time around because of your guns, and because of the situations that happen on the screen. Some moments had me grinning and shaking my head.

Capcom is clearly showing off its skills and flexing RE Engine's developed muscles while having some fun in the process.

Normally I'm against the action-izing of specific franchises. EA's over-emphasis on action led to games like Mass Effect: Andromeda and Anthem being watered down. But in this case, it fits like a glove. It's like RE3 Remake was always meant to be reborn as a renegade that breaks the mold.

Right off the bat, the game throws you into the chaos. You get a phone call, and suddenly Nemesis smashes through your living room, forcing you into a fleeing chase scene. These scenes are prevalent throughout, but they're invigorating. There's an excitement to the action sequences that is sure to attract a mass audience but possibly at the detriment of alienating core fans who expected a slower, thought-provoking, and dark experience.

This time around, there's more emphasis on fun over terror.

There's a distinct level of machismo with RE3 Remake that isn't quite as overt as a Superman comic book, but there's an undercurrent of the titular invincible hero throughout. Or, in this case, heroine. Jill is constantly getting banged up and simply walking it off. She exhibits the derring-do of an adventure hero who performs death-defying stunts without hesitation.

The game follows the tried-and-true action hero formula. Characters constantly pull of awesome and near-impossible feats throughout, creating a kind of amped-up testosterone-fueled atmosphere. The scenes are just dripping with action film aspirations: Carlos fires perfect shots, and a gas truck explodes in fiery chaos, Jill nimbly avoids being blown to bits by a nearby mine, makes a one-in-a-million shot and breaks a chain to send a gate crashing down on a baddie, and somehow survives dozens of brutal body smashes, falls, and cuts.

At one point, Carlos calls Jill a supercop.

That's really what she is, a kind of mythical heroine that defies all odds. The game teaches you quite soon not to take things too seriously. Jill's always firing off snappy one-liners that'd made Arnold proud. She grins in the face of danger, and her attitude is straight out of a 90s action flick.

RE3 Remake dispels the believability and breaks the boundaries of video game mentality to create something that's more purely enjoyable than it is purely scary.

RE2 Remake was more somber, and its creepy atmosphere oozed its way into your psyche, transporting you to a grim world where survival is only possible by careful decision making, live-wire reflexes, and paying attention.

Resident Evil 3 Remake somewhat breaks the mold. You can shoot your way out of practically any situation, and the game is liberal with ammo and resources. You're more engaged, more prepared, and more blown away by the insanity that happens throughout. It's shameless entertainment for the sake of it, and the larger-than-life chaos is wholly unnecessary.

But Resident Evil 3 is all the better for it.

Last updated: Apr 18, 2020 at 10:52 am CDT