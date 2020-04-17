Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console glows in the dark

It's official: the Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X revealed, and it also glows in the dark!

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 17, 2020 at 07:31 pm CDT (2 mins, 12 secs time to read)

It has been an exciting week for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, with a tease of a concept Cyberpunk 2077 themed DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 from BossLogic and then the Amazon Canada listing of a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller, the tease of an entire custom Xbox One X console themed in Cyberpunk 2077 goodness -- and now the confirmation of the limited edition Xbox One X console... Check it out:

The new Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition console goes one stpe further, with what should be some gorgeous glow-in-the-dark bits. Microsoft has no pricing or pre-order details for the custom Xbox One X console just yet, but we do know that the rugged design of the Cyberpunk 2077 controller is based on Johnny Silverhand -- who is played by Neo and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.

  • Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller - cyberpunk 2077 limited Edition
  • The rugged design is based on cult cyberpunk character Johnny Silverhand
  • Immerse yourself in a future where technology is the key to survival
  • Custom button mapping with the Xbox accessories app

Microsoft will have its custom Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition bundle console available in June, with no details on pricing just yet. Cyberpunk 2077 the game, will be released on September 17, 2020.

NVIDIA teamed with CD Projekt RED for a custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card, something that has been selling on eBay for over $5000. But a new custom Cyberpunk 2077 themed Xbox One X console will have console gamers happy with some limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 products.

