Doom Eternal's death metal environments showcased in new amazing video

Doom Eternal's environments are absolutely incredible. But don't take my word for it. Just check out the video below and see for yourself.

I've probably played Doom Eternal more than any other game this year. The gameplay is immaculate, but the in-game environments, maps, and set design are also a big part of that. Doom Eternal's burning hellscapes are a feast for the eyes: they're engaging, invigorating, chaotic, and over-the-top. Some levels have you blasting through a titanic demon's stomach and using his guts as a corridor. Others have hulking mechsuits, cruel and twisted spires, giant gates right out of a Wayne Barlowe painting.

In their latest compilation video, YouTuber Ultraclocked has managed to capture everything that makes Doom Eternal so...metal. The grisly gore, the sci-fantasy mechs and titanic BFG 10000, the skulls and moaning tortured souls, the towering monstrosities, and the ancient space-Babylonian cityscapes of Taras Nabad. It's all here, represented in high detail.

As someone who's thought about doing something like this, I have tremendous respect for Ultraclocked. The project took 10 days to make altogether, and used 300 clips worth of footage that clocked in at a massive 50GB. Editing isn't easy, folks, but this video sure makes it look like it.

