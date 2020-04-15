Phantasy Star Online 2 PC launch is exclusive to Microsoft Store

Phantasy Star Online 2 is coming to PC in May, but it'll launch exclusively on the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft's new promo deal with SEGA extends to PC, too. The long-awaited Phantasy Star Online 2 MMORPG is finally crossing over to the West, but it won't be sold on PC's most popular storefront--at least at launch. The news comes from Gematsu, who confirms PSO2 will launch exclusively on the Microsoft Store in late May, complete with cross-play with the Xbox One version.

It's unclear whether or not the game will stay fully exclusive to the MS Store. It's likely PSO2 will be timed exclusive. SEGA likely wants to release PSO2 on as many platforms as possible to increase visibility and monetization potential (it's a free-to-play game, after all). SEGA also recently pledged to release more PC ports of its games so it's unlikely they'd dodge Steam for too long.

Microsoft's Phil Spencer also affirmed PSO2 would arrive on all platforms in the West. "Yes, it'll end up on all platforms, that's not the point. To me, the point was to have Sega back on our stage, it's been a while, with a franchise that I think can be relevant," Spencer said at an E3 2019 interview with Giant Bomb.