Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,564 Reviews & Articles | 60,163 News Posts

Phantasy Star Online 2 PC launch is exclusive to Microsoft Store

Phantasy Star Online 2 apparently won't launch on Steam, and is a Microsoft Store exclusive

Derek Strickland | Apr 15, 2020 at 05:27 pm CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

Phantasy Star Online 2 is coming to PC in May, but it'll launch exclusively on the Microsoft Store.

Phantasy Star Online 2 PC launch is exclusive to Microsoft Store 24 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft's new promo deal with SEGA extends to PC, too. The long-awaited Phantasy Star Online 2 MMORPG is finally crossing over to the West, but it won't be sold on PC's most popular storefront--at least at launch. The news comes from Gematsu, who confirms PSO2 will launch exclusively on the Microsoft Store in late May, complete with cross-play with the Xbox One version.

It's unclear whether or not the game will stay fully exclusive to the MS Store. It's likely PSO2 will be timed exclusive. SEGA likely wants to release PSO2 on as many platforms as possible to increase visibility and monetization potential (it's a free-to-play game, after all). SEGA also recently pledged to release more PC ports of its games so it's unlikely they'd dodge Steam for too long.

Microsoft's Phil Spencer also affirmed PSO2 would arrive on all platforms in the West. "Yes, it'll end up on all platforms, that's not the point. To me, the point was to have Sega back on our stage, it's been a while, with a franchise that I think can be relevant," Spencer said at an E3 2019 interview with Giant Bomb.

Buy at Amazon

SEGA Genesis Classics - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.93
$24.96$23.99$25.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/15/2020 at 5:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gematsu.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.