Sony gives out free PS4 games to keep players busy during quarantine

Sony today announced the Play At Home program that gives out free games to every PlayStation 4 owner.

As gamers worldwide stay at home to curb coronavirus spread, Sony is doing its part to keep us sane by releasing two free games to all PlayStation gamers. Starting tomorrow, April 15 at 8PM PST, Journey and The Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection will be available as free downloads until May 5. China and Germany will get Knack 2 instead of the Uncharted Collection. This collectively means PS Plus subscribers get four free PS4 games this month, including Dirt Rally 2.0 and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

"As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative," Sony wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

"Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers."

Sony is also donating $10 million to indie developers affected by the disastrous financial havoc of COVID-19. This is on top of the substantial $100 million coronavirus relief fund Sony established in early April.