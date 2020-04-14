Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Sony gives out free PS4 games to keep players busy during quarantine

Derek Strickland | Apr 14, 2020 at 02:36 pm CDT (1 min, 24 secs reading time)

Sony today announced the Play At Home program that gives out free games to every PlayStation 4 owner.

As gamers worldwide stay at home to curb coronavirus spread, Sony is doing its part to keep us sane by releasing two free games to all PlayStation gamers. Starting tomorrow, April 15 at 8PM PST, Journey and The Uncharted Nathan Drake Collection will be available as free downloads until May 5. China and Germany will get Knack 2 instead of the Uncharted Collection. This collectively means PS Plus subscribers get four free PS4 games this month, including Dirt Rally 2.0 and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

"As a thank you to all who are doing their part to lessen the impact of this pandemic, Sony Interactive Entertainment is pleased to announce the Play At Home initiative," Sony wrote on the PlayStation Blog.

"Play At Home has two components: first, providing free games to help keep the PlayStation community entertained at home; and finally, establishing a fund to help smaller independent game studios who may be experiencing financial difficulties continue building great experiences for all gamers."

Sony is also donating $10 million to indie developers affected by the disastrous financial havoc of COVID-19. This is on top of the substantial $100 million coronavirus relief fund Sony established in early April.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

