You can buy 500,000 Zoom accounts for less than 1c on the dark web

With all of the current shelter-in-place, quarantines, and global lockdowns -- services like Zoom have seen a gigantic surge in popularity and use by companies and people around the world.

Well, did you know that over 500,000 Zoom accounts are being sold on the dark web and hacker forums for as low as 1c each, and in some cases, they're even free? Yeah, so new reports show that Zoom login details are happening through credential stuffing attacks, where hackers will login to Zoom accounts using leaked data from previous breaches.

If the login in successful, that Zoom account login goes into a list and is then sold to other hackers. Some of the Zoom accounts are offered up on a platter on the cheap, or for free -- where other hackers will use them for "zoom-bombing pranks" and "other malicious activities", reports BleepingComputer.

Cybersecurity intelligence firm Cyble, has gotten their hands-on a bunch of these Zoom accounts and have confirmed with BleepingComputer that they were able to buy massive amounts of Zoom accounts on the cheap. Cyble purchased over 530,000 Zoom credentials for less than 1c -- working out to $0.0020c per account -- ridiculous.

If you're using Zoom then I would suggest changing your password, but these logins were from previous hacks and are made up of older passwords. Still, you should be aware that there are breaches with Zoom and to take caution.