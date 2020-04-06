New No Man's Sky update lets you build custom exosuit mechs

No Man's Sky's latest update has been leaked ahead of schedule, and will let you build your very own custom mechsuits

No Man's Sky has gone so far. Where can it go from here? How about zooming around planet surfaces with your own armored core suit?

Hello Games shows no signs of stopping with No Man's Sky updates. The game has already tremendously evolved with eight major updates, and now the ninth is on the way. It's called EXO, and it lets you build your own custom mech exosuits to roam around the wilds.

No Man's Sky's new EXO update has been leaked by German retailer JoyBuggy, confirming hulking mechsuits are coming to the game. At the time of writing, the video has been made private, but we saw snippets of it before it was locked. Exact details of the EXO update aren't known, but you'll be able to build your mech and roam around with friends on various planets.

Snippets for EXO were found in the game's code so it's not exactly a total surprise.

Hello Games has yet to formally announce the update, and EXO will be the ninth expansion/DLC content released for No Man's Sky since 2016.