Star Trek: Voyager remastered in 4K by a fan thanks to AI

Star Trek: Voyager fan uses AI to tease what a 4K remaster of the series could look like

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 29, 2020 at 11:10 pm CDT (0 mins, 50 secs reading time)

I don't think you've ever seen Star Trek: Voyager quite like this, in glorious 4K -- and still retaining its 90s feel of 4:3 aspect ratio. AI remastering is an amazing thing when it's used in the right way. Check this out:

Star Trek: Voyager fan Billy Reichard used a machine learning algorithm on the show, upgrading the image quality massively up into 4K. It actually looks really damn good, and while it's not perfect -- it is a huge upgrade on the usual quality of the show. I don't think I've ever seen Captain Janeway looking that good -- short of watching Orange is the New Black in 4K on Netflix.

How long does it take to remaster an episode of Star Trek: Voyager in 4K using the AI-powered machine learning algorithm? Around 6 hours per episode, and the software required isn't cheap -- or easy to use, either. Still, I want to see more -- and other older shows, remastered to 4K like this, pronto.

