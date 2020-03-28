Microsoft patent: mine crypto with your body while watching ads

Microsoft might have just found one of the most interesting, and one of the most frightening ways of mining cryptocurrency -- with your body. This isn't the first time I've written about mining cryptocurrency with your body, either.

The company published a patent yesterday called "Cryptocurrency system using body activity data", which while it sounds strange, it sees Microsoft using "human body activity" to mine cryptocurrency. Microsoft explains it as "a brain wave or body heat emitted from the user when the user performs the task provided by an information or service provider, such as viewing an advertisement or using certain internet services, can be used in the mining process".

This could lead to a world where you could be paid for watching ads online or on TV, in cryptocurrency. Microsoft's interest new patent would see the crypto mining activity replacing the "massive computation work" that is required by normal cryptocurrency systems. The data that is taken from the body activity, would be regarded as Proof of Work "therefore, a user can solve the computationally difficult problem unconsciously". Oh, that doesn't sound creepy at all.

How Does This Work?

Microsoft's parent suggests that a server would sent a task to users' devices, with special sensors that would bind the user to a server and other cryptocurrency mining humans. The server would blast a task request to users' devices, and then check through them to see if their body activity meets the conditions/rules set by the system.

If they pass the conditions, then they will receive cryptocurrency as a reward.

If the economy is destroyed from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, maybe there is a future that Microsoft sees where we all sit down on the couch or on our phones and generate income from watching ads. It's not like that is the basis for countless dystopian novels, TV shows or movies or anything... right?!