Doom Eternal's photo mode makes for epic screenshot captures

id gives you built-in tools to make your own key art and screenshots by immortalizing your best demon massacres

Derek Strickland | Mar 27, 2020 at 11:55 pm CDT (2 mins, 13 secs reading time)

Doom Eternal has a built-in photo mode that lets you capture your ultra-grisly mayhem in a nice little scrapbook for later viewing.

Every game should have a photo mode, and damn are we glad Doom Eternal has one. I honestly didn't mess around with the photo mode too much before our review went live, but there's a big reason for that. You can't actually use the photo mode on a level until you've beaten it all the way through. This is pretty frustrating but I guess it's understandable. id probably wants your attention focused squarely on the business at hand--the brutal, bloody, and ultra-violent business of ripping apart demons.

The photo mode lets you change Doom Slayer's pose, his cosmetic skins, lets you adjust FOV and roll the camera while pulling out in a third-person view (you can actually force the game to run in third-person natively with console commands, but more on that later) and doing various zooms. You can access the photo mode by pressing the Right ALT button, but remember, you have to beat the level first before you can use it.

The photo mode is in beta right now so it doesn't have nifty features like color lenses, backgrounds, or on-screen text. But it definitely gets the job done and will make you appreciate id Software's immensely talented art direction even more than you already do.

While conducting TweakTown's Doom Eternal review, I was concentrating on finishing the game while juggling other things like taking manual screenshots, recording footage, and messing about with console commands (yes, there's console commands, and they're awesome). Honestly though I'm kind of disappointed I didn't experiment with it sooner. You can pull off some amazing screenshots with id's built-in tools.

The snaps are just a few I took while replaying some levels. Also be sure to check out our new noclip console command video and our massive feature-length Doom Eternal review (both are embedded below for your viewing convenience).

