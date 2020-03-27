Exploring Doom Eternal's hidden noclip mode

Doom Eternal's noclip console command lets you peek behind the curtain and see how games are made

Classic console commands return in Doom Eternal, but they're not unlocked right away. We take a closer look at noclip to explore the glitchy otherworld of textures, lighting effects, and developer tricks found in Doom Eternal.

Like every Doom game, Doom Eternal lets gamers access a console prompt on PC. The difference is that most of Doom Eternal's commands are locked and require a workaround to access. We'll have a tutorial on that soon, but for now, let's take a look at one of best commands of all time: Noclip.

In our video we took a look at seven of the game's campaign levels including Nekravol, Urdak, Teras Nabad, Sentinel Prime, Doom Hunter Base, Super Gore Nest, and Icon of Sin. We stuck mostly to the beginning parts of the levels so there's a lot left out, but it's still a fascinating look at how games are held together. There's flat two-dimensional textures posted up in the far distance to simulate hulking statues, global illumination effects that shift as you roam through different cells, lots of half-loaded textures and visuals, and generally glitchy areas.

Doom Eternal has two different kinds of cheats: The in-game ones you unlock by finding disks (we'll also have a walkthrough on that, too) and the console commands. The latter requires you to run scripts in order to get various game-altering features to work.

So far we've found some interesting things like a hidden pistol--that's right, Doom Eternal has a pistol that wasn't used in the campaign--and we also figured out how to use third-person mode. We've even figured out how to use noclip and third-person view in tandem with the photo editor so you can zoom out and take some epic screenshots.

