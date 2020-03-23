Gears 5, Halo dev making new exclusive Stadia game

Splash Damage, the team behind Brink. Gears of War 5's multiplayer, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, is making a new exclusive game for Stadia.

Google today announced another marquee exclusive for its fledgling game streaming service. Splash Damage will helm development of new mystery game but there's no actual info on what it could be. The studio has worked on a number of high-profile IPs ranging from Batman to Halo, but a lot of these have been shooters, so the new title could be an engagement-driven FPS that taps into Stadia's novel features like screen mirroring.

"We're thrilled to finally announce that we're working on an exclusive title in partnership with Google Stadia," Splash Team said on its website.

"At Splash Damage we're always looking to innovate, and always looking for partners and platforms that allow us to do just that. We've been huge fans of Stadia ever since it was announced and have been amazed by both the technology and passion for gaming that the Stadia team has."

The game has been in development for some time. Google hints this project could be well past its pre-production phases and into full dev, complete with a gameplay showcased planned around June. It's likely Google is holding its own E3-timed livestream to showcase new Stadia content.

"We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with the established team at Splash Damage in London. In the coming months, we'll be sharing more about the game we've been working on together and we're so excited to see how it comes to life exclusively on Stadia," Stadia lead designer Erin Hoffman-John said in a recent presentation.

"The developers we're working with continue to inspire us as we grow our platform. It takes a leap of faith to step into something this new and different."