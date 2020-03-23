Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,532 Reviews & Articles | 59,880 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Is my system ready for a 1440p 144Hz monitor and Cyberpunk 2077?flame

Gears 5, Halo dev making new exclusive Stadia game

Google secures yet another big exclusive title for its fledgling game-streaming platform

Derek Strickland | Mar 23, 2020 at 05:20 pm CDT (2 mins, 11 secs reading time)

Splash Damage, the team behind Brink. Gears of War 5's multiplayer, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, is making a new exclusive game for Stadia.

Gears 5, Halo dev making new exclusive Stadia game 2 | TweakTown.com

Google today announced another marquee exclusive for its fledgling game streaming service. Splash Damage will helm development of new mystery game but there's no actual info on what it could be. The studio has worked on a number of high-profile IPs ranging from Batman to Halo, but a lot of these have been shooters, so the new title could be an engagement-driven FPS that taps into Stadia's novel features like screen mirroring.

"We're thrilled to finally announce that we're working on an exclusive title in partnership with Google Stadia," Splash Team said on its website.

"At Splash Damage we're always looking to innovate, and always looking for partners and platforms that allow us to do just that. We've been huge fans of Stadia ever since it was announced and have been amazed by both the technology and passion for gaming that the Stadia team has."

Read Also: It's hard to get excited about Stadia's first-party games and studios

The game has been in development for some time. Google hints this project could be well past its pre-production phases and into full dev, complete with a gameplay showcased planned around June. It's likely Google is holding its own E3-timed livestream to showcase new Stadia content.

"We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with the established team at Splash Damage in London. In the coming months, we'll be sharing more about the game we've been working on together and we're so excited to see how it comes to life exclusively on Stadia," Stadia lead designer Erin Hoffman-John said in a recent presentation.

"The developers we're working with continue to inspire us as we grow our platform. It takes a leap of faith to step into something this new and different."

Buy at Amazon

Gears 5 - Xbox One

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$24.99
$24.99$24.99$24.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/23/2020 at 2:24 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:splashdamage.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.