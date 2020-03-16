Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,526 Reviews & Articles | 59,762 News Posts

Minecraft is now being used as a global weapon against censorship

Reporters Without Borders have launched a new way to battle online censorship, using Minecraft

Jak Connor | Mar 16, 2020 at 02:37 am CDT (1 min, 32 secs reading time)

Minecraft being one of the most popular games ever created owes its success to its vast array of creative features. Now, those creative features are being used in a way that has never been before.

Introducing, 'The Uncensored Library' a new Minecraft server that boasts freedom of the press rights. Yes, that's right, this Minecraft server is open to the global public who want to read books that contain articles that are originally censored. The people behind this project are the organization Reporters Without Borders and BlockWorks.

These groups decided to make this Minecraft server for people in countries such as Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam where censorship has taken hold. Players who jump into the server can read censored articles from Mada Masr, grani.ru, Javier Valdez, Jamal Khashoggi, and Nguyen Van Dai. According to James Delaney, the Managing Director at BlockWorks and Architect of the Uncensored Library, "The Uncensored Library is a bold use of Minecraft. It really encapsulates everything that is great about this game and the community it has created."

The Minecraft world was built in just three months, and used over twelve million and a half individual blocks for its construction. People location in sixteen different countries came together in unison to work on the project, amassing over 250 hours of work before its completion.

Christian Mihr, Managing Director for Reporters Without Borders Germany, said: "In many countries around the world, there is no free access to information. Websites are blocked, independent newspapers are banned and the press is controlled by the state. Young people grow up without being able to form their own opinions. By using Minecraft, the world's most popular computer game, as a medium, we give them access to independent information."

Buy at Amazon

Minecraft for PC/Mac [Online Game Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$26.95
$26.95$26.95$26.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2020 at 9:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.