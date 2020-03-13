Internet services will be upgraded in response to COVID-19 outbreak

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many companies in the United States have asked their employees to work from home, which means Internet Service Providers (ISPs) need to step up their game.

And they will, or at least some of the main ones will. According to a recent press release, Comcast will be increasing internet speeds for low-income users that are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Comcast will be doing this under the 'Internet Essentials Program' to assist families that have been forced into working from home.

The program will cost $9.95 per month, and have no sign up fees. Internet speeds for people on this package will be boosted from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps. AT&T will be following a similar path as they will be suspending all broadband usage caps until further notice. AT&T didn't specify if these usage caps will remain uncapped after the pandemic is over. Since Comcast and AT&T are two of the leading ISP services in the US, I would expect that other smaller ISPs will follow similar paths.