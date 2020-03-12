The composer behind The Last of Us will also work on the HBO series

The composer who worked on The Last of Us video games will also be working on the HBO series

The composer behind The Last of Us video game has been announced to also be working on the coming TV show.

The legendary composer behind both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla, has been confirmed to be doing the soundtrack behind the coming The Last of Us HBO series. The series' co-creator, Neil Druckmann recently took to his personal Twitter account to confirm the news, saying "Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO!".

At the moment, there's no word on when HBO will be releasing The Last of Us series, but judging on how long it takes for a normal high-budget TV series to produce, I'd say we can expect a release either closer to the end of this year/start of next year. As for the video game franchise, the second installment in The Last of Us series, The Last of Us Part II will be launching on PlayStation 4 on May 29th.