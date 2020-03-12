Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,523 Reviews & Articles | 59,710 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: NVIDIA Ampere: GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is 40% faster than RTX 2080 Tiflame

The composer behind The Last of Us will also work on the HBO series

The composer who worked on The Last of Us video games will also be working on the HBO series

Jak Connor | Mar 12, 2020 at 04:20 am CDT (1 min, 6 secs reading time)

The composer behind The Last of Us video game has been announced to also be working on the coming TV show.

The legendary composer behind both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla, has been confirmed to be doing the soundtrack behind the coming The Last of Us HBO series. The series' co-creator, Neil Druckmann recently took to his personal Twitter account to confirm the news, saying "Well this is exciting! Beyond lending his incredible musical talent to The Last of Us Part II, Gustavo Santaolalla is joining us to bring over The Last of Us to HBO!".

At the moment, there's no word on when HBO will be releasing The Last of Us series, but judging on how long it takes for a normal high-budget TV series to produce, I'd say we can expect a release either closer to the end of this year/start of next year. As for the video game franchise, the second installment in The Last of Us series, The Last of Us Part II will be launching on PlayStation 4 on May 29th.

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/12/2020 at 3:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, twitter.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.