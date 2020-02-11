The Last of Us Part II is in final stages of development

Naughty Dog is nearly finished with The Last of Us Part II, signalling another delay probably won't happen

A new progress report from Naughty Dog confirms The Last of Us Part II is in the last leg of development.

A bit ago, Naughty Dog delayed their grisly post-apocalyptic sequel to May 2020 because they needed more time to polish and refine. Now the studio says the game is right on track for its new revised launch. Of course there was no talk of the intense crunch the studio is known for, or discussions about how difficult it may have been to make The Last of Us Part II run on the base PS4, the PS4 Pro, and optimize it for the upcoming PlayStation 5 (the latter of which probably inspired the three-month delay).

"We are thrilled to say that we've entered the final stretch of production and are putting the finishing touches on The Last of Us Part II as you read this. The end of development puts us one very large step closer to launch. We know all of you have been so patient over the last few years, so it's been thrilling to see our game taking on its final shape and knowing that means it will be in your hands soon," Naughty Dog director of communications Arne Meyer said in a PlayStation Blog post.

Rather than highlight more info about the game, the new update was mainly an opportunity to sell you more The Last of Us Part II merch. The expensive collector's edition is back in stock, a new 8-inch figure was announced, and there's more concept art to buy.

We actually know a fair bit about The Last of Us Part II, though. The game will chronicle Ellie's harrowing story of hate and revenge as she cuts a bloody swath across Wyoming. It features a new enemy faction of crazed religious fanatics and even a new stealth system that sees Ellie being hunted by scent-driven dogs.

The sequel is also the biggest game Naughty Dog has ever made. It's so big they opted to cut the planned multiplayer portion out so they could focus exclusively on singleplayer. The title will also span two full-sized double-layer Blu-ray discs.

The Last of Us Part II will be out on May 29, 2020 on PlayStation 4. It'll also likely be coming to the PlayStation 5, but Sony hasn't reveal key info about its next-gen console yet.

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions. A Complex and Emotional Story Experience the escalating moral conflicts created by Ellie's relentless pursuit of vengeance. The cycle of violence left in her wake will challenge your notions of right versus wrong, good versus evil, and hero versus villain. A Beautiful Yet Dangerous World Set out on Ellie's journey, taking her from the peaceful mountains and forests of Jackson to the lush, overgrown ruins of greater Seattle. Encounter new survivor groups, unfamiliar and treacherous environments, and terrifying evolutions of the infected. Brought to life by the latest iteration of the Naughty Dog engine, the deadly characters and world are more realistic and meticulously detailed than ever before. Tense and Desperate Action-Survival Gameplay New and evolved gameplay systems deliver upon the life-or-death stakes of Ellie's journey through the hostile world. Feel her desperate struggle for survival through improved features such as high-intensity melee combat, fluid movement, and dynamic stealth. A broad variety of weapons, crafting items, skills, and upgrades allows you to personalize Ellie's capabilities to your play style.