Sony silently doubles the price of Horizon Zero Dawn ahead of PS5 Pro release

It isn't surprising that Sony is making changes to the pricing of its products ahead of the upcoming launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro, but the latest price change was somewhat egregious.

WCCFTech has pointed out that Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition was originally priced at $19.99 on the PlayStation Store, but Sony quietly increased that price tag on September 25 to $39.99. Moreover, the price increase of the original version of Horizon Zero Dawn has increased the remaster to $49.99 from $29.99. Besides the problem of paying more for the same game, players who own the original game can purchase the remastered version for $9.99.

However, if you owned the original PS4 game on disc and now have a digital PS5 or the coming PS5 Pro without the optical disc drive, you won't be able to play the original game or take advantage of the $9.99 upgrade price as you won't be able to verify the purchase of the original game by placing in the disc.

This scheme forces gamers making the transition from hard copies to digital to head over to the PlayStation Store and purchase a $49.99 game that was once a $29.99 game or purchase an optical disk drive for their console. It should be noted that this is the first time Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition has experienced a price jump in the last six years, and at the time of reporting, Sony hasn't officially commented on why the price hike has taken place.