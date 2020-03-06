Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
ASUS TUF gaming notebook with AMD Ryzen 9 4900H spotted

AMD's new Ryzen 9 4900H mobile processor will soon have a home inside of an ASUS TUF gaming laptop

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 6, 2020 at 08:52 pm CST (0 mins, 59 secs reading time)

AMD has been kicking all sorts of CPU ass in the desktop CPU market against Intel, but it is about to bring the Zen pain to the gaming notebook world this year... and even coronavirus can't stop it.

Now we have some leaked goodness on an upcoming ASUS TUF Gaming notebook, which packs the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor (45W TDP), while another option is on the table for the Ryzen 9 4900HS (35W TDP). Both of these laptops with the Ryzen 9 4900H/HS processors will have 8 cores / 16 threads of Zen 2-based CPU goodness at up to (around) 4.2GHz boost. But now, we have some pictures to share thanks to our friends at VideoCardz.

This isn't the first time we've seen the Ryzen 9 4900HS on leaks, with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 notebook leaked, packing the Ryzen 9 4900HS processor, a 14-inch QHD display, 16GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and a 1TB SSD.

We don't know which GPU is going to be inside of the new Ryzen 9 4900H-powered laptop here, but we should have some more news on it in the coming weeks.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, videocardz.com

