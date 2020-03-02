Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Death Stranding hits Steam June 2 with high FPS, ultrawide support

Death Stranding arrives on PC this June, complete with platform optimizations like high FPS tweaks, a photo mode, and ultrawide support

By Derek Strickland on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:14 pm CST - 1 min, 25 secs reading time

Death Stranding's big PC debut will happen June 2, 2020 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, 505 Games today announced.

Kojima's ultra-weird walking-simulator slash Lynchian horrorfest is coming to PC in just three months, and comes jam-packed with optimizations like boosted frame rates for higher-end rigs, a built-in photo mode, and ultra-wide 21:9 monitor support.

The official press release was a little light on the PC features and settings but we've reached out to 505 Games for more clarification. PC spec requirements were also not revealed.

Pre-orders are up on both the Epic Store and Steam for $59.99, and get you lots of extra goodies and cosmetics including:

  • Pre-Purchase Now to receive:
  • HD Wallpapers
  • "SAM" SUNGLASSES (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*
  • CAP (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*
  • GOLD and SILVER SPEED SKELETON*
  • GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE*

All copies of the game will also additionally include:

  • DEATH STRANDING Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks.
  • "Selections From 'The Art of Death Stranding'" Digital Book (by Titan Books)
  • LUDENS MASK SUNGLASSES (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*
  • GOLD and SILVER POWER SKELETON*
  • GOLD and SILVER ALL-TERRAIN SKELETON*
  • GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE LV2*

* UNLOCK IN-GAME ITEMS VIA STORY PROGRESSION

