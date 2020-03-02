Death Stranding hits Steam June 2 with high FPS, ultrawide support
Death Stranding arrives on PC this June, complete with platform optimizations like high FPS tweaks, a photo mode, and ultrawide support
Death Stranding's big PC debut will happen June 2, 2020 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, 505 Games today announced.
Kojima's ultra-weird walking-simulator slash Lynchian horrorfest is coming to PC in just three months, and comes jam-packed with optimizations like boosted frame rates for higher-end rigs, a built-in photo mode, and ultra-wide 21:9 monitor support.
The official press release was a little light on the PC features and settings but we've reached out to 505 Games for more clarification. PC spec requirements were also not revealed.
Pre-orders are up on both the Epic Store and Steam for $59.99, and get you lots of extra goodies and cosmetics including:
- Pre-Purchase Now to receive:
- HD Wallpapers
- "SAM" SUNGLASSES (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*
- CAP (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*
- GOLD and SILVER SPEED SKELETON*
- GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE*
All copies of the game will also additionally include:
- DEATH STRANDING Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks.
- "Selections From 'The Art of Death Stranding'" Digital Book (by Titan Books)
- LUDENS MASK SUNGLASSES (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*
- GOLD and SILVER POWER SKELETON*
- GOLD and SILVER ALL-TERRAIN SKELETON*
- GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE LV2*
* UNLOCK IN-GAME ITEMS VIA STORY PROGRESSION
