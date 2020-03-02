Death Stranding hits Steam June 2 with high FPS, ultrawide support

Death Stranding arrives on PC this June, complete with platform optimizations like high FPS tweaks, a photo mode, and ultrawide support

Death Stranding's big PC debut will happen June 2, 2020 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, 505 Games today announced.

Kojima's ultra-weird walking-simulator slash Lynchian horrorfest is coming to PC in just three months, and comes jam-packed with optimizations like boosted frame rates for higher-end rigs, a built-in photo mode, and ultra-wide 21:9 monitor support.

The official press release was a little light on the PC features and settings but we've reached out to 505 Games for more clarification. PC spec requirements were also not revealed.

Pre-orders are up on both the Epic Store and Steam for $59.99, and get you lots of extra goodies and cosmetics including:

Pre-Purchase Now to receive:

HD Wallpapers

"SAM" SUNGLASSES (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*

CAP (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*

GOLD and SILVER SPEED SKELETON*

GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE*

All copies of the game will also additionally include:

DEATH STRANDING Official Score Expanded Edition digital soundtrack by Ludvig Forssell, including 10 unreleased bonus tracks.

"Selections From 'The Art of Death Stranding'" Digital Book (by Titan Books)

LUDENS MASK SUNGLASSES (CHIRAL GOLD AND OMNIREFLECTOR)*

GOLD and SILVER POWER SKELETON*

GOLD and SILVER ALL-TERRAIN SKELETON*

GOLD and SILVER ARMOUR PLATE LV2*

* UNLOCK IN-GAME ITEMS VIA STORY PROGRESSION