LG stops phone screen factory staffer infected with coronavirus

LG Display has stopped production at one of its smartphone display factories in Gumi, South Korea -- after a bank worker near the facility itself was tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The company is aiming at resuming production at its factory on March 3, but the company hasn't said how much this stop in production will hurt its output of smartphone displays. LG will have its own phones impacted by the temporary production halt, but LG doesn't just make displays for its own smartphones.

LG makes panels for some of Apple's current iPhones, so we might expect some ripples in iPhone supply because of it. Although, it's only a few days so we shouldn't expect too much from this, but it's yet another production issue that coronavirus, or COVID-19 is placing on the technology industry.

Last updated: Feb 29, 2020 at 11:35 pm CST