Xbox Series X natively plays all Xbox games better
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X will natively upscale all backward compatible games from previous gens and play them better
Microsoft's new Xbox Series X console will natively play all backward compatibility games better and optimize them with its boosted GPU and CPU hardware.
Today Microsoft confirmed something I've said from the beginning: Next-gen consoles are both extensions and evolutions of the current generation. The next-gen Xbox SX will play four generations' worth of Xbox games, hearkening all the way back to the OG Xbox era, all of which will play and look better than ever before.
The Xbox Series X will have its own built-in boost mode functionality that automatically and natively upscales the performance of all supported games across the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One eras. This means all games will run better on the Xbox Series X, and older titles in particular will benefit from enhanced frame rates, better load times, reduced screen tearing, and adjusted resolution.
Developers won't have to roll out any patches or updates for their games. The system automatically opens up its new Zen 2 CPU and Navi GPU to power games from the older generation. Every game will simply feel, look, and play best on the Xbox Series X--and that includes Game Pass titles too.
How big this performance jump actually is remains to be seen, but expect it to be similar to the Xbox One X's own internal boost mode that tightened gameplay performance across the board, albeit not at a completely dramatic pace.
"Our commitment to compatibility means existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, look and play better than ever before. Your favorite games, including titles in Xbox Game Pass, benefit from steadier framerates, faster load times and improved resolution and visual fidelity - all with no developer work required. Your Xbox One gaming accessories also come forward with you," reads Microsoft's new blog post.
The idea is here is simple: Microsoft doesn't want to leave anyone behind. The Xbox Series X is an evolution of the Xbox One family, and the Xbox One X's powerhouse specs and system functionality in particular. Microsoft's wants current-gen to carry forward to the newer, more powerful Xbox Series X through extensive backwards compatibility initiatives.
During Microsoft's big Xbox Series X announcement, which included confirmation of the system's beefy 12TFLOP RDNA 2-powered Navi GPU, the company also talked about new development and display technologies that will allow 120FPS gaming, amazing visuals, and a new level of immersion thanks to expansive environments powered by the synergized CPU, GPU, and SSD hardware.
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
