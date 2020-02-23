Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,587 Reviews & Articles | 67,094 News Posts

Boston Mayor wants Sony to come back to PAX East

Boston's Mayor wants Sony to change its mind and come back to PAX East

By Derek Strickland on Feb 23, 2020 07:19 am CST - 1 min, 57 secs reading time

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is asking Sony to "set a good example" and come back to PAX East.

boston-mayor-marty-walsh-wants-sony-to-attend-pax-east_700

Sony recently announced it would skip PAX East in Boston, Massachusetts because of potential coronavirus risks, cancelling big events like a hands-on gameplay demo of The Last of Us Part II in the process. Boston's Mayor Marty Walsh wants the billion-dollar games-maker to change its mind and come back to the show. Walsh's motivations are an attempt to re-vitalize the annual games showcase that brings lots of tourism to Boston, and to reverse the cultural stigma that the coronavirus has caused.

"As a large, international company, you have an opportunity to set a good example. As a leader in technology, you can show that you are motivated by facts, not fear. As a leader in gaming and culture, you can show that you believe in connection, not isolation," Mayor Walsh said in a letter to Sony's CEO Kenichiro Yoshida obtained by WCVB.

"Boston is united in our efforts to dispel these harmful and misguided fears. We are supporting local businesses and communities that have been negatively impacted and we are showing what a strong, diverse, proud city looks like."

The company currently has no plans to re-consider and attend PAX East, and based how readily it's retracted from other gaming events, this is unlikely to change.

Sony has since pulled out of GDC 2020 due to similar health concerns.

GDC is the big yearly developer's conference where platform-holders meet up with game creators and showcase new hardware, software techniques, and fortify partnership deals. Sony's absence at the show may negatively impact the launch of its next-generation PlayStation 5 system as it misses a valuable opportunity to reach and influence game developers from all over the world.

Buy at Amazon

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle (3003346)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$319.00
$319.00$319.79$325.90
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/22/2020 at 9:01 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price.
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements, whether it's VR with the Oculus Rift or Augmented Reality. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the technology that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

NEWS SOURCE:wcvb.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.