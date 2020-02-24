TikTok influencers can make up to $1 million per post

If you want to make big money these days, being an influencer can mean you can make many decades of regular income in a single video -- if you're popular enough. TikTok influencers, at least some of them, could be making upwards of $1 million per post.

Morning Consult's new research suggests that some TikTok influencers have the power to charge $1 milion per post, with many popular "TikTokers" charging $200,000 per post if htey're able to promote and colleborate with the right brands. UK games company Online Casinos reports that TikTok influencers could be (and I'm sure will be, and even some right now are) making $1 million per post by next year.

Right now, the "most marketable TikToker" is 17-year-old singer Loren Gray, who is reportedly making upwards of $200,000 per post. She has over 38 million followers on TikTok, making her one of the most-followed accounts on the Chinese video sharing app. She posts daily videos on TikTok, has over 2 billion likes across her posts, and has secured deals with the likes of Virgin Records and Capital Records.

Online Casinos estimates that TikTokers could be making $0.005 per follower for sponsored posts, so if TikTokers pushed somewhere in the vicinity of 200 million reach -- it would mean a $1 million payday. Not too bad for a single post, eh?