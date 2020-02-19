Grand Theft Auto IV is returning to Steam, but with no multiplayer

A new listing on the Steam Store has revealed that Grand Theft Auto IV will be returning back to Valve's platform under the new name of "Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition".

According to the listing, the resurfaced game won't pack all of its features it had before. The listing says that starting on the 19th of March 2020, "Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will replace both Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City wherever it is currently digitally available." It also mentions that the Complete Edition will also be playable via the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Potential buyers should also note that the game will be arriving with no multiplayer mode, no leaderboards, and no Games for Windows Live. The game will also be coming back to Steam with some in-game radio stations being "temporarily disabled". Those radio stations are; RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM. If you are interested in any more information regarding what Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition will or will not have, I've provided dot points in the entirety of this post. A link to the Steam listing can also be found here.

Radio Stations:

The following Radio Stations will be temporarily unavailable in Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM (previously available in Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City)

Note: Because Japanese is a supported language for Grand Theft Auto IV, but is not supported for Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City, players will continue to be able to play Grand Theft Auto IV with Japanese sub-titles but will need to select another language in order to play Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City.

Current Players

Players who have previously installed and played Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be able to update their copy to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition through the following means:

Steam Users

Depending on the game, players on Steam will need to install or update their current game:

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be removed and replaced with GTAIV: Complete Edition in the launcher library. Update file size is expected to be approximately 22GB

Grand Theft Auto IV owners will download content from Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City and their game will update to GTAIV: Complete Edition. Update file size is expected to be approximately 6GB

Physical Media

Games not previously activated using Games for Windows Live will be able to use the Key on the back of the game manual to activate and update to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Games for Windows Live Digital Store Purchases

Games previously activated using Games for Windows Live will require players to create and/or link their Social Club accounts in replacement of Games for Windows Live to update to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Note: New activations from players trying to install current copies of Grand Theft Auto IV may be disrupted until Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition is available. All users will need to be connected to the internet and authenticate their copy of the game.