Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,584 Reviews & Articles | 67,031 News Posts

Chernobyl nuclear fallout being healed by... radiation absorbing Fungi

Fungi that is attracted to radiation is slowly, but surely neutralising the Chernobyl nuclear fallout

By Jak Connor | Feb 19, 2020 03:16 am CST

Back in late April 1986, a nuclear accident happened that shook the planet. This disaster was none other than Chernobyl, and the nuclear fallout was devastating.

chernobyl-nuclear-fallout-being-fixed-by-radiation-absorbing-fungi_01

Since the Chernobyl nuclear explosion, the radioactive site has become more of a real-life research site for scientists. Researchers have since sent in several robots to examine the site and how the nuclear fallout has affected both plant and animal life. In 1991, a team found that black-spotted fungi were growing on the walls of one of the nuclear reactors. The team also found that this fungi was slowly breaking down the radioactive graphite from the core, and was growing more strongly towards the center of the zone.

In 2007 a follow-up study was conducted by researchers at the University of Saskatchewan, and found that certain types of fungi were "attracted" to radiation and actually grew more rapidly in radioactive conditions. The three fungi species were Cladosporium sphaerospermum, Cryptococcus neoformans, and Wangiella dermatitidis. These species of fungi and five others were then sent to the International Space Station in 2016 to be exposed to further radiation.

While the results are yet to be released, scientists and researchers hope that with the findings, they will be able to create supplements that could assist in protecting future astronauts that leave Earth's magnetic field and are exposed to high levels of radiation.

Buy at Amazon

Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$12.79
$12.79--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2020 at 11:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jaks love for technology and more specifically PC gaming began at 10 years old, it was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on a old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of the typical FPS PC gamer, Jak enjoys the likes of a solid MMO, RPG, or a single-player linear story. More importantly, though, he holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

NEWS SOURCE:themindunleashed.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.