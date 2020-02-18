Samsung will be manufacturing Qualcomm's next-gen 5G chips on 5nm

Samsung will manufacture the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem on its new 5nm node

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon X60 modem today, with Samsung winning the contract to manufacture the new X60 modem on its 5nm node.

Samsung will make the new Snapdragon X60 modem on its 5nm node according to Reuters, after early reports suggested that TSMC would handle the entire load for Qualcomm. Reuters reports that Samsung will fabricate "at least some of Qualcomm's X60 modem chips".

Samsung has quickly become the world's second-biggest chip manufacturing business in the world, making chips for companies like NVIDIA and IBM -- as well as itself, obviously. Samsung manufacturing Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X60 is an important step for the South Korean giant, especially in the tech-fueled race towards 5G dominance going forward.