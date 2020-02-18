Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,584 Reviews & Articles | 67,026 News Posts

Samsung will be manufacturing Qualcomm's next-gen 5G chips on 5nm

Samsung will manufacture the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem on its new 5nm node

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 18, 2020 11:52 pm CST

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon X60 modem today, with Samsung winning the contract to manufacture the new X60 modem on its 5nm node.

samsung-will-be-manufacturing-qualcomms-next-gen-5g-chips-on-5nm_01

Samsung will make the new Snapdragon X60 modem on its 5nm node according to Reuters, after early reports suggested that TSMC would handle the entire load for Qualcomm. Reuters reports that Samsung will fabricate "at least some of Qualcomm's X60 modem chips".

Samsung has quickly become the world's second-biggest chip manufacturing business in the world, making chips for companies like NVIDIA and IBM -- as well as itself, obviously. Samsung manufacturing Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X60 is an important step for the South Korean giant, especially in the tech-fueled race towards 5G dominance going forward.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Gaming Phone II (ZS660KL-S855P-12G512G-BK)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$899.99
$899.99$899.99$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2020 at 9:39 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games to be built around consoles. With FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with high-end, custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU technology is unwavering, and with next-gen NVIDIA GPUs about to launch alongside 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync gaming monitors and BFGDs (65-inch 4K 120Hz HDR G-Sync TVs) there has never been a time to be more excited about technology.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.