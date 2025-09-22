Apple to give Intel 'serious consideration' on 14A node, a while before it's a 'viable option'

Apple says it will give Intel 'serious consideration' if its new 14A process node delivers, it will still be a while before Intel is a 'viable option'.

TL;DR: Apple currently relies on TSMC's advanced N3P process for its A19 and A19 Pro chips in new iPhones, with significant US manufacturing investments including TSMC Arizona. Apple may consider Intel's 14A process for future custom silicon if it meets expectations, but widespread Intel collaboration remains years away.

Apple has TSMC fabbing all of its chips used inside of its new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 family of smartphones, but in the years to come we could see its chips made at Intel on American soil.

Apple's new A19 Pro chip in the new iPhone Air

Apple's new A19 and A19 Pro chips inside of its new iPhones are fabbed at TSMC on its new N3P process, and with Apple boasting a gigantic $600 billion earmarked for US manufacturing, involving TSMC Arizona in making over tens of millions of Apple chips in the USA.

In a recent interview with CNBC and Apple executives, we saw the discussion turned towards if whether Apple would use Intel as a semiconductor foundry partner, and the company said they would. This pends on whether Intel succeeds with all of its promises with its new 14A process node, and even if it did, it could still be many years before Apple is making custom silicon with Intel Foundry Services.

CEO of Creative Strategies, a technology research and consulting firm, Ben Bajarin told CNBC: "there's really a question of what part of tariffs impact the silicon supply chain, this is obviously why Apple and Tim Cook are on their mission and out there talking about investing in America".

Bajarin continued, saying that Apple could help out struggling US chipmaker Intel and give it "serious consideration if 14A really does deliver on all of its promises" but noted that it's "going to be a while" before Intel "becomes a viable option". At the moment, Apple is having some of its chips fabbed at TSMC Arizona.

Apple vice president of platform architecture, Tim Millet, said Apple is "super excited about TSMC's push into US manufacturing. Obviously, it will help us from a time zone perspective, and we also appreciate that the diversity of supply is also really important".

Millet was pushed a little by CNBC, asked if he knows how much of Apple's financial stockpile -- some $600 billion aimed for US semiconductor investment -- will go towards custom silicon, to which Millet replied: "I hope it's a lot".