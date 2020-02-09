Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,575 Reviews & Articles | 66,850 News Posts

HBO Max creates production unit to make streaming movies

HBO Max forms production unit for streaming movies, will fight Amazon and Netflix -- now #ReleasetheSnyderCut

By Anthony Garreffa | Feb 9, 2020 11:43 pm CST

HBO Max will be competing on a much higher level going forward, with WarnerMedia's new streaming service partnering with Warner Bros. Pictures Group to form a new production wing -- Warner Max.

hbo-max-creates-production-unit-to-make-streaming-movies_09

Warner Max exists for the sole purpose of creating streaming movies, where the company is aiming to make 8-10 "mid-budget" movies per year for HBO Max, which Warner Bros. will then distribute in places and formats where HBO Max isn't an option. Think Netflix's exclusive Bird Box with Sandra Bullock and Netflix's other exclusive 6 Underground.

HBO Max could have a major winner on its hands if it actually listened to its customers, and released the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

HBO Max debuts in May 2020 for $14.99 per month. One of the first big hits will be the entire Friends series, something the company paid $425 million for the rights to, and its hour-long Friends reunion special.

Buy at Amazon

Justice League (4K Ultra HD) [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$19.96
$19.96--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2020 at 10:15 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click for latest
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.