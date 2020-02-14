Rare 'Nintendo PlayStation' hybrid console auctioned off for $500,000?

Closer to the end of last year, we heard about an incredibly rare hybrid console called the "Nintendo PlayStation". The console was manufactured back in the 1980's and is now going on auction for a not-so-surprising amount.

If you don't know about the Nintendo PlayStation, please check out this post here to get some history on it, then head back to this article to read about the auction price. The hybrid console is being sol on Heritage Auctions, and due to its ridiculous rarity (only 200 units), the price is mighty steep. At the time of writing this post, the hybrid console is sitting at $260,000, with the next minimum bid having to be at least $312,000.

When I woke up this morning, I checked the bidding price, and it was sitting at $145,000, now just two hours later while I'm writing this post it has climbed $100,000+. At this rate, the Nintendo PlayStation could be sold for half a million dollars after the bidding closes in 21 days. If you want to sell your house to buy this console, feel free to check it out and bid here. On a personal note, when this console is sold, I hope the owner donates it to the National Videogame Museum, where it can be preserved as an artefact of gaming history.