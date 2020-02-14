Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,581 Reviews & Articles | 66,938 News Posts

Rare 'Nintendo PlayStation' hybrid console auctioned off for $500,000?

The hybrid Nintendo PlayStation Super NES prototype has gone on auction, and it's already over $250,000

By Jak Connor | Feb 14, 2020 01:34 am CST

Closer to the end of last year, we heard about an incredibly rare hybrid console called the "Nintendo PlayStation". The console was manufactured back in the 1980's and is now going on auction for a not-so-surprising amount.

legendary-nintendo-playstation-is-on-auction-already-at-145-000_01

If you don't know about the Nintendo PlayStation, please check out this post here to get some history on it, then head back to this article to read about the auction price. The hybrid console is being sol on Heritage Auctions, and due to its ridiculous rarity (only 200 units), the price is mighty steep. At the time of writing this post, the hybrid console is sitting at $260,000, with the next minimum bid having to be at least $312,000.

When I woke up this morning, I checked the bidding price, and it was sitting at $145,000, now just two hours later while I'm writing this post it has climbed $100,000+. At this rate, the Nintendo PlayStation could be sold for half a million dollars after the bidding closes in 21 days. If you want to sell your house to buy this console, feel free to check it out and bid here. On a personal note, when this console is sold, I hope the owner donates it to the National Videogame Museum, where it can be preserved as an artefact of gaming history.

NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, thenextweb.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.