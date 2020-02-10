Bill Gates slaps down $644 million for the first hydrogen superyacht

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, has reportedly ordered the world's first hydrogen-powered superyacht, proving his stance towards alternative fuels.

According to The Guardian, Gates has ordered what is called the Aqua Ship, which is a 370 ft superyacht that is completely powered by liquid hydrogen. Originally, the superyacht was showcased at last year's Monaco yacht show by the Dutch design firm Sinot. Sander Sinot, a designer of the Aqua Ship, said, "For the development of Aqua we took inspiration from the lifestyle of a discerning, forward-looking owner, the fluid versatility of water and cutting-edge technology, to combine this in a superyacht with truly innovative features."

The yacht has five decks and can guest fourteen people and thirty-one crew members. Below the five decks are two 28-tonne vacuum-sealed tanks filled with hydrogen that are cooled down to -423F. The ship combines hydrogen with oxygen to produce electricity, which then gives power to two one-megawatt motors that turn the propellers. The Sunday Telegraph reports that the superyacht can reach speeds of 17 knots (20mph) and has a maximum travel distance of 3,750 miles before refilling is needed.