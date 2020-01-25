Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Tesla changes coming: built-in Qi wireless charger, new chargers, more

Tesla Model S/Model X changes coming: new suspension, new chargers, new lumbar, and more

1 hour, 28 mins ago

Tesla is preparing some of the first updates to its electric vehicles for the year, with a new leak hitting Tesla researcher 'Greentheonly' tweeting out a bunch of changes coming to Tesla EVs.

As you can see we can expect new hardware, an integrated inductive phone charger (Qi wireless) for Tesla Model S and Model X vehicles, 2 new battery types for the Model S/X, new lumbar, new charge port types (USB-C, hopefully), new suspension, and more. Most of this makes sense, and should be news welcomed by Tesla fans and customers.

Tesla's last change to the exterior of the Model S was all the way back in 2016, so we should expect a fresh of the Model S in 2020 with some new internals and 2020 features like Qi wireless charging, new ports, and more.

