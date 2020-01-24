US Space Force logo revealed, seems inspired by Star Trek

President Trump has just unveiled the logo for the Six Branch of the US military, with the new United State Space Force logo unveiled below -- and it seems it has had some serious influence from Star Trek, and that's OK with me.

Trump tweeted out "After consultation with our Great Military Leaders, designers, and others, I am pleased to present the new logo for the United States Space Force, the Sixth Branch of our Magnificent Military!" It has been a promise from Trump since 2018 and now we have the US Space Force created and its new logo finally unveiled.

Here's the new US Space Force logo next to the Starfleet logo from Star Trek.

And here, we have the Air Force Space Command logo. So while the internet is going gaga over 'ZOMG Trump is ripping Star Trek off', if you use a calm mind you'll notice that the new US Space Force logo is very similar to the US Air Force Soace Command which is the branch Trump is re-branding into Space Force.