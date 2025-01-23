AI could surpass 'almost all humans at almost everything' in just 3 years

The CEO of one of the leading AI companies has confidently said AI capabilities will surpass almost all humans in everything we can do.

TL;DR: Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, discussed AI's future, predicting models surpassing human capabilities in 2-3 years.

Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, sat down with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday to discuss the future of Claude, Anthropic, and artificial intelligence as a whole.

Amidst the discussions, emerged some ambitious predictions regarding the capabilities of the technology. Highlighting that: "I'm relatively confident that in the next 2-3 years, we'll see models that are better than almost all humans at almost everything."

Anthropic's revenue has grown tenfold - from $100 million to $1 billion - in just the last year. Between the efforts of OpenAI, Meta, Google, and various other players - the industry is booming. As the technology rapidly evolves, discussions regarding the economic, social, and even existential implications continue to dominate the tech space.

"We need to plan for a world where AI is better than humans at almost everything. That will force us to rethink how we organize economies and find meaning."

Dario Amodei, like OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, holds an understandably bullish stance on the capabilities of AI. However, the tech is not without its skeptics. A recent study from Lippincott, revealed that 66% of consumers think AI-powered experiences failed to meet their expectations, with a 40% figure skeptical about the technology. Princeton's own researchers, Arvind Narayanan and Sayash Kapoor, have also been very vocal about the tech's limitations, arguing that many current AI claims are overblown and lack real-world reliability.

Regardless of where you stand on the debate: Anthropic shows no signs of slowing down: negotiating a recent $2 billion funding round that would value the company at $60 billion. On Monday, Google also announced an additional $1 billion investment in Anthropic, to go along with Amazon's $8 billion over the last 18 months.