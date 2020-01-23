Corsair's new Vengeance PC is all AMD, baby!

AMD is kicking off the new decade with a collaboration with Corsair on its new Vengeance gaming PC, which is powered by all-AMD goodness packing a kick-ass Ryzen 7 3700X processor and Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

Corsair has its new Vengeance 6100 series systems with the Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 gaming PCs packing AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, meaning we have 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power. Both of the new Corsair Vengeance 6100 series PCs also include the Navi-based Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card.

Since it's a Corsair gaming PC, the cooling is handled by Corsair using their in-house H100i RGB Platinum AIO cooler, which is then installed into the Corsair Crystal Series 280X RGB case. You'll also find the rest of the components to be from Corsair too, with 16GB of Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO DDR4-3200 RAM, a Corsair RM650 PSU, and a 2TB HDD.

This is where some changes come into play between the Corsair Vengeance 6180 and 6182 systems, where the regular 6180 contains a B450-based motherboard and a Corsair Force MP510 480GB SSD. The higher-end Vengeance 6182 system is a much higher-end affair, packing a X570-based motherboard and 1TB SSD.