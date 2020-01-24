Music streaming services have 'The Witcher' soundtrack available now

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
By: Jak Connor from 1 min ago

The first season of The Witcher was Netflix's best first season of television ever, and within that first season is a song that took the internet by storm.

Instead of replaying that part of the show to hear the song, fans will now be able to stream it on digital music streaming platforms alongside the rest of The Witcher's soundtrack. Netflix will be releasing the soundtrack behind season one onto streaming services starting January 24th. 'Toss A Coin to Your Witcher' is already available on Spotify and Apple Music.

At the time of writing this I have already listened to most of The Witcher soundtrack. In total there are 55 individual tracks and so far each of them are fantastic. Netflix truly did a fantastic job with The Witcher soundtrack, and after season 2 is released I hope to see that soundtrack distributed on digital music streaming services as well. After more Witcher news? Check out this link here to find out more about the show.

