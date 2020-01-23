ASUS ROG ZENITH II Extreme Alpha: mobo with 64C/128T chip costs $5000

ASUS has just taken the wraps off of its beyond-enthusiast flagship TRX40 motherboard, introducing the new ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha which packs just about everything apart from the kitchen sink.

The new ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard has been designed to house the ridiculous AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor, packing an equally insane 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power. The board has some crazy amounts of power coursing through its veins (or is that PCB) with ASUS packing in 3 x power connectors: 8+8+6-pin PCIe power connectors are required on the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard.

ASUS supports up to 256GB of RAM on the board with up to 4733MHz supported, 4 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slots and a huge 5 x Gen 4 M.2 slots for mass amounts of ridiculously fast storage.

Speaking of mass amounts of ridiculously fast storage, ASUS includes support for its new Hyper M.2 x16 Gen 4 card which will open up the flood gates to an insane 15 x M.2 drives supported on the ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard. If that wasn't enough, you've also got 8 x SATA III ports and a slew of USB ports all across the board.

ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard features:

Ready for AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen Threadripper Processors : Maximize connectivity and speed with up to five M.2 drives, USB3.2 Gen2x2 and AMD StoreMI

Robust power delivery : Optimized power solution with 16 Infineon TDA21490 power stages, ProCool II power connectors, microfine alloy chokes, and 10K capacitors

Comprehensive thermal design : Active-cooling VRM heat sink, PCIe-zone M.2 aluminum heat sink, backplate, Fan Extension Card II and water-cooling zone

High-performance networking : Onboard Aquantia 10 Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with MU-MIMO support, and GameFirst V technology

Unmatched personalization : Color OLED display and ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including two additional RGB headers and two addressable headers

Industry-leading ROG audio : SupremeFX S1220 and ESS SABRE9018Q2C for enthusiast-grade audio performance, featuring Japanese capacitors

DIY-friendly design: Pre-mounted I/O shield, ASUS SafeSlot, BIOS FlashBack, and FlexKey

We should expect ASUS to price its ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard at somewhere in the $1000 price range, so you're looking at around $5000 for a combo alongside the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor.