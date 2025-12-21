Digital Storm teases its next-gen Aventum X desktop gaming PC for CES 2026

Digital Storm is preparing its next-gen flagship desktop gaming PC for a reveal at CES 2026, with the new Aventum X set to impress.

Digital Storm will unveil its next-gen flagship desktop gaming PC at CES 2026, with the upgraded Aventum X, and it looks gorgeous from just the few teaser photos the company has online. Check them out:

The company has the Aventum X system on the market now, with high-end custom liquid cooling and easy serviceability, with the chassis using fixed inlet and outlet ports on the motherboard tray, which make it easy to disconnect liquid cooling parts without tearing the whole loop apart.

Digital Storm offers high-end Intel and AMD processor offerings, with up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K (starts at $5064) , the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X (starts at $5032), and the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9960X (starts at $7153). There are plenty of RAM, SSD, and GPU options depending on how much power you want inside of your Aventum X gaming PC.

In the teaser photos that Digital Storm unveiled, it looks as though the company is using an ASUS ROG motherboard of some kind in the new Aventum X, with not one but two NVIDIA GeForce RTX series graphics cards with pre-routed power connectors, and an incredibly clean liquid cooling setup into the CPU. It looks like it features dual DIMM memory slots, but we don't know what speed, etc just yet.

We'll be on the show floor at CES 2026 and I'd love to get a close up look at Digital Storm's beautiful (and surely powerful) new Aventum X desktop gaming PC. It would be great to see AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D (or the 9850X3D coming soon) and Ryzen 9 9950X3D inside as CPU options.