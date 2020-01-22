First photo of an Xbox Series X prototype has leaked

The Xbox Series X's prototype devkit design smiles for the camera

Two photos of an Xbox Series X prototype devkit build have leaked online, showing rear ports, ventilation, and console dimensions.

An early prototype for Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console has apparently been spotted online, giving gamers an idea of what to expect from the new system's look and proportions. Of course this isn't the final hardware and things could change from now until Holiday 2020, but the prototype reinforces the original footlocker shoebox-shaped design shown off by Microsoft at The Game Awards 2019.

The prototype has all of the ports described by recent source info--HDMI out, 2x SuperSpeed USB ports (with 1x USB 2.0 in the front), a power port, SPDIF audio port, ethernet, and a strange vertical slit that's likely for developer testing.

The case resembles the devkit descriptions as outlined in recent interactive 3D renders. There's back ventilation for adequate exhaust cooling, as well as a circular disc stand to support the console when it stands upright. We're pretty sure the bottom stand can be removed to expose more vents to improve heat management when the Xbox SX is laying on its side.

As for the authenticity of the console, someone actually linked the serial number to their Microsoft account and got this.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, as well as unconfirmed hardware details. A huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far follows:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

