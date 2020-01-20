Google buys timed exclusivity for Stadia, 120 new games coming in 2020

The games marketplace is about to get even more fractured as Google joins the likes of Epic Games in buying timed exclusive titles.

Google will use its cloud billions to secure timed exclusivity deals for its Stadia game streaming service. The company announced its plans in a recent blog post, confirming over 10 games will be temporarily exclusive to Stadia throughout 1H 2020. Neither the games nor their exclusivity windows were revealed.

"Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020, and are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch. We're working with our partners to share more on those games soon."

This move is an obvious route for Google to help buffer Stadia subscribers. While no numbers have been disclosed, Stadia appears to have a muted and lukewarm reception. These new exclusives may help attract new users and pull gamers into the fold. How well this move actually works totally depends on the games themselves, which are likely to be smaller and more independent titles.

The biggest driver to adoption--or at least experimentation and a few errant purchases on the service--will be Stadia's free version that launches in 2020. Right now the game streaming service is only available to subscribers who pay $10 a month for Stadia Pro.

Google also confirmed that other Stadia features like 4K game streaming, wider Android smartphone streaming support, and wireless Stadia controller support are on the way:

Gamers can expect more features coming to Stadia in Q1 and beyond. A key benefit of our platform is that we can add these features without any updates or downloads, and we're starting to roll out the following over the next three months:

Support for 4K gaming on the Web

Add further Assistant functionality when playing on the Web

Support additional Android Phones

Wireless gameplay on the Web through the Stadia controller

There's no word on save-state sharing though, which is arguably the most revolutionary feature that Stadia has to offer.