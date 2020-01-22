Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,556 Reviews & Articles | 66,530 News Posts

Xbox Series X render video shows off the console in great detail

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console smiles for the camera, this time in a gorgeous new render

By: Anthony Garreffa from 49 mins ago

Microsoft's new Xbox Series X console has been shown off in the best detail so far, with the great folks at LetsGoDigital recently hiring Italian designer Giuseppe Spinelli, who has made this gorgeous render video of the Xbox Series X console.

The new video is available in the glorious 4K resolution, where we get a look at all of the inputs and outputs that we are to expect from the new Xbox Series X.

xbox-series-render-video-letsgodigital

This will include 2 x USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, HDMI out, optical audio out, and the power supply connector. The 3D visualization itself shows a super-fast USB-C port, but this can change before consumers see the real Xbox Series X.

xbox-series-render-video-letsgodigitalxbox-series-render-video-letsgodigital

From the front, you can see in this render the Xbox Series X will have a full-sized USB Type-A port on the front of the console. To the left, we have the 4K Blu-ray player.

xbox-series-render-video-letsgodigital

I really hope this green glow from the ventilation at the top of the Xbox Series X stays with the final console, it looks awesome.

xbox-series-render-video-letsgodigital

Once again, from the top.

Xbox Series X coverage:

Buy at Amazon

Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$349.99
$349.99$398.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2020 at 6:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:nl.letsgodigital.org, youtube.com, twitter.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.