Xbox Series X render video shows off the console in great detail
Microsoft's next-gen Xbox Series X console smiles for the camera, this time in a gorgeous new render
Microsoft's new Xbox Series X console has been shown off in the best detail so far, with the great folks at LetsGoDigital recently hiring Italian designer Giuseppe Spinelli, who has made this gorgeous render video of the Xbox Series X console.
The new video is available in the glorious 4K resolution, where we get a look at all of the inputs and outputs that we are to expect from the new Xbox Series X.
This will include 2 x USB Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, HDMI out, optical audio out, and the power supply connector. The 3D visualization itself shows a super-fast USB-C port, but this can change before consumers see the real Xbox Series X.
From the front, you can see in this render the Xbox Series X will have a full-sized USB Type-A port on the front of the console. To the left, we have the 4K Blu-ray player.
I really hope this green glow from the ventilation at the top of the Xbox Series X stays with the final console, it looks awesome.
Once again, from the top.
