The Last of Us Part 2 rumored to be coming to the PC

Naughty Dog could be bringing The Last of Us Part 2 to the PC

It looks like one of the biggest PlayStation exclusives could be coming to the PC, with developer Naughty Dog looking for a new Graphics Programmer.

The Last of Us developer is looking for someone familiar with DirectX 12, Vulkan, and other graphics and compute APIs -- but the main thing is that the new staffer will need to be familiar with both AMD's GCN architecture and NVIDIA's CUDA architecture.

We should expect The Last of Us Part 2 to be made for Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 console, with all sorts of new graphical bells and whistles... but this new hint could see a huge release on the PC. Given what has been happening lately with PlayStation exclusives coming to the PC, The Last of Us Part 2 being dropped on the PC would be a big deal for Sony and PC gamers.