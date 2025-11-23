Report: Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet isn't scheduled to release in 2026

New reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier indicates that Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet doesn't have a 2026 launch date.

TL;DR: Naughty Dog's new third-person action game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, is not releasing in 2026, contrary to recent rumors. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier confirms the game's development timeline excludes a 2026 launch, and Sony has no plans to showcase it at The Game Awards.

Lines of communication briefly became crossed, leading to rumblings that Naughty Dog's new game could launch sometime in 2026. But that's not the case, and Sony has no plans to release the game next year, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says.

Despite recent social media buzz, Naughty Dog's new third-person action game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet won't release in 2026, and it won't be shown off at The Game Awards. The confusion stems from a recent episode of the Dan Allen Gaming podcast, where PlayStation-centric reporter and personality Colin Moriarty speculated about Intergalactic's release date. Despite his saying "I think" multiple times, fans mistook Moriarty's speculation for actual info, and the rumor mill starting belting out erroneous reports.

Now it's been clarified by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier that these manufactured reports are false. "I can assure you that Intergalactic isn't coming out in 2026 because people familiar with the game's development timeline have told me that it is not coming out in 2026," Schreier said on Reddit, then adding: "The game is not scheduled to come out in 2026."

It's also possible that Intergalactic is not very far into development insofar as what content has been produced and where the game currently is in its cycle.

For its part, Sony has not telegraphed any major jumps in first-party PlayStation gaming revenue for its FY26 period, which would include the bulk of the 2026 annual year.

New IPs like Intergalactic are always a big risk for any company or group, however Naughty Dog has certainly earned its freedom through sales of billion-dollar franchise The Last of Us, which has sold tens of millions of copies across multiple generations and led to a wildly successful TV show adaptation.