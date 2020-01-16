Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Fortnite: 120FPS now on iPad Pro, something consoles can't do yet

Graphics drop to Medium quality, but you enjoy fluid 120FPS goodness

By: Anthony Garreffa from 51 mins ago

The world of high refresh rate gaming is opening up for Fortnite gamers on-the-go, with 2018 iPad Pro owners able to hit 120FPS through a new update.

fortnite-hit-120fps-2018-ipad-pro-promotion-display_01

Epic Games' new update for Fortnite enables 120FPS goodness in Fortnite with 2018 iPad Pro models, as they pack the fluid ProMotion display. The new update also adds support for clickable thumbstick buttons (L3/R3) on certain iOS controllers.

Fortnite will see its graphics settings drop to Medium when 120FPS is enabled, which is done through the video settings in the game. This is a given considering Fortnite is running on an SoC, and driving 120FPS is pretty crazy. So crazy that even the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game run Fortnite at 60FPS... meaning that the iPad Pro is better than current-gen consoles (at least the base model units, that is).

