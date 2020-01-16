Don't worry, James Bond will NEVER be a woman says Bond producer

James Bond is a man, and will be a man for the foreseeable future -- even with rumors and a push from those who want more diversity in the character and for Bond to be female. But sorry, it ain't happening... at least not on producer Barbara Broccoli's watch.

In a recent interview with Variety, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said she is keen to create new female characters inside of the 007 franchise but Bond was, and will always, be a man. She said: "He can be of any color, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women--strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that".

Pierce Brosnan who played Bond in the 90s said it was time for Bond to be a woman, but now Broccoli has stepped up and squashed those rumors. At the time, Brosnan said: "I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating; it would be exciting".

The next movie in the 007 franchise is No Time To Die, where the legendary (and my favorite composer) Hans Zimmer will be scoring the movie. No Time To Die drops on April 10, 2020.