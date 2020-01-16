Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
The first living robots have been created, and they can work together

A new form of life has been created and its neither a traditional robot or a known species of animal

By: Jak Connor from 24 mins ago

Scientists have done the unthinkable; they have combined frog embryo stem cells with robotics and created the first 'living' robot.

Researchers from the University of Vermont (UVM) and Tufts University have used stem cells from frog embryos and combined them with tiny robots to create "xenobots". The robots are technically alive, and they measure in at about a millimeter-wide, can self-heal if sliced in half, can work cooperatively with other live robots, and even swim.

According to Joshua Bongard, a computer scientist and robotics expert at UVM and one of the leads on the research, said, "These are novel living machines. They're neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. It's a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism." So how did scientists and researchers do this? Using a supercomputer, the team at UVM ran an algorithm to find out the best design, then the team at Tufts implemented the design with the stem cells from frog embryos. If you are after more information on this topic, check out this article here.

