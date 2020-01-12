A next-gen Metal Gear Solid should look like this concept art

Konami, take note: This is what your next-gen Metal Gear Solid should look like.

Concept artist Furio Tedeschi's Metal Gear Solid-inspired work gives us a riveting look at what's possible with Konami's next mainline tactical espionage game (if there even is a next game).

The art itself is from last year, but is nonetheless a visually striking fusion of man and high-tech machine optimized for next-gen warfare. Most of the art reminds me more of Call of Duty mixed with Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance--especially the last one with the wicked dual-katana wielding femme fatale. It's worth noting that this art isn't official and doesn't represent a new project that's in development, but instead is Tedeschi's musings on the landmark franchise.

Konami recently teased that it'll release new games on next-gen consoles, but the games-maker has been noticeably withdrawn for the market with the exception of Yu-Gi-Oh and PES soccer titles.

"Even with new platforms coming out, we believe high-end console games are the most important. We challenge for innovative ideas and technology within our console games and apply them to other devices, so we will continue to put effort into our console games.

"We also plan to increase our portfolio. In addition to the multi-device titles for PES and Yu-Gi-Oh, we plan to work on projects with other globally known IPs in the near future," Konami Europe president Masami Saso told GamesIndustry.biz.

Tedeschi has lent his talent to a handful of games including Cyberpunk 2077 (his present position is principal concept artist), Star Citizen, WB's Batman games, and Mass Effect: Andromeda. He's even worked on movies like A Quiet Place and Bumblebee.

Tedeschi has more amazing creations on his Artstation page, so give it a visit and get absorbed in the magical realm of concept art.