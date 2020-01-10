Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,546 Reviews & Articles | 66,371 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: AMD Radeon GPU appears, beats GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by 17%

Astronomers caught two supermassive black holes merging on camera

Astronomers captured the merger of two supermassive black holes on camera

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 28 mins ago

Two galaxies that both have supermassive black holes are merging together and astronomers caught it on camera.

astronomers-caught-two-supermassive-black-holes-merging-camera_02

It takes billions of years for galaxies to merge, the process is long but it is a gorgeous one to observe. An team of astronomers used the extremely powerful telescope called Atacama Large Millimetre Array (ALMA) to observe the collision between two galaxies that both have supermassive black holes. Above is the images that were taken with ALMA.

The images don't show the black holes as its extremely difficult to take images of them. But what we can see is all of the light and gas that has failed to escape their ridiculous gravitational pull. That gas that's surrounding the black hole is feeding the black holes, causing them to grow larger and larger as gravity moves both the galaxies closer together to form a new galaxy called NGC 6240.

astronomers-caught-two-supermassive-black-holes-merging-camera_01

Above is an artist's impression of the merging NGC 6240 galaxy.

Buy at Amazon

There Was a Black Hole that Swallowed the Universe

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$8.99
$8.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2020 at 11:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.